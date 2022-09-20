9/20 NXT results: Moore’s review of Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh for an NXT Title shot, Grayson Waller vs. Oro Mensah, Von Wagner vs. Sanga, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward, Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo, Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in a best of three series match, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped September 14, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired September 20, 2022 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Footage was shown of Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in the office of Shawn Michaels. Michaels talked about how he respects Solo stepping up, but Solo competed in a match that he wasn’t sanctioned to wrestle in. Michaels asked Solo to hand back the championship. Solo talked about how he was happy to finish his unfinished business in NXT, by beating Melo for the title. Solo handed over the title. Michaels wished Solo well on his future on Smackdown and Raw. Solo gloated to Melo saying he told Melo that “I had next”. Solo left.

Melo assumed Shawn would hand the title to him. Shawn said that Melo tried to game the system last week, but ended up getting burned. Shawn said he respects that Melo is cocky, but every time you disrespect the business, the business will slap you in the face. Michaels said Melo will get another chance to wrestle for the title in 6 weeks, but Melo will wrestle other wrestlers in a ladder match…

John’s Thoughts: Interesting opening. What was the point of putting the title on Solo if they were just going to take it off him one title defense and a week later? Wasn’t the plan to drape the Bloodline in gold? I also wonder if this was just a one-off or are we getting the babyface version of “Commissioner Michaels”? To fill the Regal role.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

1. Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer. Axiom has new red ring gear. Both men started with rapid fire rollups. Axiom put Frazer in a rear naked choke that Frazer broke with a jackknife pin attempt. Axiom and Frazer maintained a stalemate about 2 minutes in. Frazer got the upperhand with axe handle and headlock takedowns. Axiom came back with a handful of submissions. Axiom hit Frazer with a Northern Lights for a two count. Frazer dumped Axiom to ringside with a huracanrana. Axiom blocked a dive with a forearm. Frazer blocked a crossbody with a dropkick. The show cut to Picture-in-Picture.[c]