What's happening...

WrestleMania 39 lineup (live coverage tonight): The full match listing for night two of the biggest pro wrestling event of the year

April 2, 2023

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Night Two in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a four-way tag team showcase match

Powell’s POV: The Miz will host of WrestleMania 39. Jimmie Allen will perform “America the Beautiful” tonight. Join me for my live review of WrestleMania beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main cards at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett will be posting a live WrestleMania 39 blog from the press box. He is teaming up Jake Barnett and I for same night Dot Net Triple Threat audio reviews of both nights of WrestleMania 39 for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.