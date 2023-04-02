WrestleMania 39 lineup (live coverage tonight): The full match listing for night two of the biggest pro wrestling event of the year

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Night Two in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in a four-way tag team showcase match

Powell's POV: The Miz will host of WrestleMania 39. Jimmie Allen will perform "America the Beautiful" tonight.