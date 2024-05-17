Wrestling Open “Episode 124” results (5/16): Vetter’s review of Brad Hollister vs. Love Doug for the Wrestling Open Title with guest referee TJ Crawford, Richard Holliday and Swipe Right vs. Ryan Clancy and Miracle Generation

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 124”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 16, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

The crowd is 250-300. Paul Crockett and Denver Colorado provided commentary.

1. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) defeated Dan Barry at 8:12. The commentators talked about Channing destroying the “Benny the Basketball” mascot two weeks ago, completely tearing apart its head. Basic reversals early and Dan clotheslined him to the floor at 2:00. In the ring, Channing hit a powerslam for a nearfall. He choked Barry in the ropes, and of course, Bakabella took a cheap shot at 4:00. Channing hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Barry hit a back suplex and they were both down at 6:00. Barry hit a dropkick in the corner, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Barry hit a slingshot moonsault for a nearfall; cool move. Sidney hopped on the apron to distract Barry. Barry hit a superkick. Channing nailed a piledriver for the pin. Good opener.

* As Channing was about to go through the curtain, Jermaine Marbury ran out and attacked him! He dragged Channing into the ring and tied him up on the ropes and beat him up. Sidney got in the ring and was on the mic. “This is not the way to do it,” he said. “You are not a thug; this is not the way you do this.” Marbury responded by clocking Bakabella, dropping him to the mat. Marbury picked up the mic and said he wants a one-on-one match, with no Bakabella or Benny. Channing initially said no, but when Marbury threatened a Mamba Splash, Channing said yes. Marbury hit the Mamba Splash on Bakabella anyway.

2. Paris Van Dale defeated Kylie Alexa at 8:00 even. Paris now has her own special ring announcer, Lauren St. James, who reads her accolades. Alexa, the NWA star, was making her Wrestling Open debut here, and Denver said she is still just 19 years old, and she’s a babyface tonight. Alexa hit a huracanrana and double knees to PVD’s chest. Paris hit double knees to the upper back in the corner at 2:00, and she took control of the offense. Paris hit a Splits Stunner for a nearfall at 4:30. Alexa hit a Lungblower to the back and they were both down. Alexa hit a back suplex and the crowd was hot. She hit a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. Paris slammed Alexa’s back into the corner. Lauren distracted the referee! Paris raked the eyes and hit a DDT for the cheap pin, and was loudly booed.

3. 50 Cal (w/CPA) defeated Percy Ryan (w/JGeorge) at 5:36. I admittedly am not into this feud. 50 Cal is the hillbilly with the mullet, while Percy is the jawline model. 50 Cal hit a dropkick. Percy hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. 50 Cal hit a superkick for a nearfall. Percy hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Cal hit a stunner, then a Samoan Drop for the pin. At least it was short.

* We saw a video package of Bryce Donovan beating up the Sweeper a few weeks ago. Right on cue, the cameras showed Bryce pulling up in his car, walking up the stairs, and into the ring. I have loved this intense change in Donovan.

4. Bryce Donovan defeated Nick Robles at 4:24. Robles is the rocker in his blue denim jacket and has a passing resemblance to Jack Perry with the same curly brown hair. The bell sounded, but Byce rolled to the floor and demanded a water. He finally got in the ring and almost immediately hit a Black Hole Slam. He repeatedly stomped on Robles and he got in the face of the ref. Robles hit a dropkick but it only staggered Bryce then he hit a suplex! Robles came off the top rope, but Bryce caught him and nailed a chokeslam at 4:00. He hit a diving Ilja-style forearm, then he applied a Triangle Choke, and Robles passed out. Dominant again.

* Next week, Pedro Dones gets a title shot against IWTV champion Krule! Pedro came out for his match and he vowed he will beat Krule, and he’s taking on another monster this week.

5. Pedro Dones defeated Rex Lawless (w/RJ Rude) at 8:43. Rude sang along to Matchbox 20’s “Unwell” and the crowd loudly booed his off-key performance. Dones hit a dropkick, then a 619 at 2:30. Lawless hit a sideslam and took charge. They fought on the ring apron and Rex’s size advantage is apparent. Dones hit a second-rope flying shoulder block at 6:30. Rex hit a uranage, and he applied a Boston Crab. Dones got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Dones scored the pin.

6. Richard Holliday and “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor defeated Ryan Clancy and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King at 12:33. The babyfaces worked over Smokes early on. The heels began working over Waller. Smokes hit a kneedrop at 5:00. Clancy got the hot tag at 7:00 and he hit a senton on Baylor for a nearfall. Baylor hit a second-rope elbow drop on Kylon. Waller hit a double Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 9:00. Clancy got back in and hit a series of punches on Holliday. All six brawled in the ring.

The babyfaces hit planchas to the floor on the three heels. Holliday got a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 11:00, but the ref saw it and stopped counting. Kylon hit a hard kneestrike on Smokes’ jaw. Waller hit a sideslam. Holliday hit a pop-up stunner. Clancy hit Holliday with his dropkick for a nearfall, but Smokes put Richard’s foot on the ropes for the save. Holliday rolled up Clancy for the pin. Really good action from six polished, top-notch wrestlers.

* The stipulation of the next match is that if Love Doug loses, he and TJ Crawford can never team together again. Not just in Wrestling Open, but anywhere!

7. Brad Hollister defeated Love Doug to retain the Wrestling Open Heavyweight Title at 17:26 with TJ Crawford as special guest referee. Hollister told TJ to “call it right down the middle” but added, “do the right thing.” They traded punches early and the commentators talked about what TJ will do and if he can be trusted. Doug hit a slingshot crossbody block at 2:30. Doug went to the top rope; TJ stood in the way of Doug being able to dive to the floor onto Brad. Brad shoved Doug into the ring post. In the ring, Brad hit a German Suplex at 4:30. Doug hit his own German Suplex and they were both down. Brad hit some hard chops and took control again. Doug hit a plancha to the floor at 6:30. Back in the ring, Hollister hit a hard clothesline. He kept Doug grounded and slowed it down. He hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 10:00.

Hollister and TJ jawed, and Brad was clearly annoyed with his faction partner. Doug fired up and hit some chops and a springboard back elbow. Doug nailed a second-rope bulldog and he got a nearfall at 13:00. Denver said TJ took too long to get into position. Doug and TJ now argued. Brad hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, then another for a nearfall, and Hollister glared at TJ, but the count was fair. Brad choked Doug; TJ stepped in and the 15:00 call was spot-on. Doug nailed a Rebound Lariat, then another one! Doug nailed a Sliced Bread for a neafall. Doug was pushed into TJ, and they argued! Doug pushed TJ out of the way, allowing Brad to hit a running European Uppercut on Doug! He sacrificed himself to save TJ! Brad hit a slam for the pin on Doug. TJ looked conflicted as he headed to the back with Brad.

Final Thoughts: I really enjoy these Wrestling Open shows. They usually clock in at about two hours sharp, and they have fun storylines that are easy to follow and aren’t insulting. The six-man tag earns best match, and the main event had high drama and takes second. No new wrestlers for me, but I love they brought in the debuting Alexa. I’ll narrowly go with that women’s match for third, ahead of a strong opener. No, the Percy stuff doesn’t work for me, but I really enjoyed the rest of the show.