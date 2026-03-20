AEW Revolution poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 55 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. B finished second with 21 percent.

-38 percent of our voters selected MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido finished second with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Revolution a B+ grade during my same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). It continues the streak of “A” getting the most votes in our Revolution post-show polls. Last year’s Revolution finished with an A grade from 32 percent of the voters. 2024’s show received an A grade from 61 percent of our voters. The 2023 Revolution finished with an A grade from 56 percent of the voters. The 2022 Revolution received an A grade from 62 percent of the voters.

The last time “A” didn’t get the most votes in our Revolution polls was in 2021, when 39 percent of the voters gave it a B grade. The inaugural Revolution in 2020 also received an A grade from 66 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.