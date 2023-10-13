AEW Rampage results (10/13): Murphy’s review of Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Gates of Agony, Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, six-man tag

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 114)

Taped October 11, 2023 in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Aired October 13, 2023 on TNT

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight were on commentary…

1. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia (w/Jake Hager) vs. Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Brother Zay in a Trios Match. It looks like the show started before the top of the hour as the match was already in progress when my DVR started recording. We picked up the action with Garcia having the advantage over Matt Hardy when Menard blind-tagged himself in during Garcia’s dance. As the two argued, Hardy attacked Menard which brought all six men into the ring. The babyfaces cleared the heels from the ring as we went to our first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Garcia held the advantage over Matt Hardy. Menard tagged in and was taken down with a clothesline. Matt hot tagged Jeff Hardy and Menard tagged out to Parker. Jeff cleaned house for a bit and covered Parker for a near fall that was broken up by Menard. Brother Zay tagged in and was hit with a back suplex by Garcia. Jeff hit Garcia with a front facebuster. Parker hit Jeff with a running bulldog and Matt hit Parker with a “Side Effect.” After Matt and Zay hit Parker with the classic Hardy Boys splash in the corner, Matt hit Parker with the “Twist of Fate,” while Jeff climbed to the top for the “Swanton Bomb.” Hager knocked Jeff off the top rope while referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted by Menard.

Brother Zay dove onto Hager and Menard on the floor while Matt was alone in the ring. Garcia threw Matt out of the ring, while Zay dove back in. Garcia hit Zay with a lariat and did his dance. He then hit Zay with what looked like a modified “Impaler” and “Code Breaker” combo for the three count.

Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia defeated Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Brother Zay.

After the match, the Menard and Garcia continued to argue with Menard taking issue with Garcia dancing. Menard shouldered Garcia and left the ring alone.

Don’s Take: The match time is unknown due to the show starting roughly six minutes before the top of the hour. A fun opener. As I’ve said before, even though Zay took the pin, beating the Hardys should mean more but they’ve been defined down so much that this was what it was. There continues to be dissension between the former members of the “Jericho Appreciation Society” with Garcia arguing with Menard, Parker and Hager. As I’ve said, a break up of the faction, everyone going their separate ways, and some repackaging is in order.

We went to interview from last Tuesday after Dynamite with Renee Paquette speaking with Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes. Renee asked Penta for an update on Ray Fenix after Fenix lost the AEW International Title to Orange Cassidy. As he was about to answer, Juice Robinson, Jay White, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn entered. White said the “Zero” in Penta’s name stands for “Zero Fear” and also stands for “Zero Titles” since Ray Fenix just lost. Penta said the difference between White and Fenix is that Fenix earned his title while White is a thief. White said that Penta would get his moment in the ring with the Switchblade… [C]

Renee Paquette was with Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager coming out of the break. She mentioned their win earlier and noted the apparent tension in the group. Menard said he can’t stand Garcia’s dancing. Garcia said the dancing is getting them wins. Parker interjected and said they just got the win they were looking for and said maybe it was because of the dancing. He told Menard to “chill out” a bit. Menard took exception until Hager said “Enough.” Hager said “we won” and told the team to “squash it.” Menard took exception again and said everyone else needs to “squash it” and stormed off…

2. Jay Lethal (w/Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh) vs. Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor). Lethal attacked Beretta to start while Excalibur announced Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for this coming Wednesday’s Dynamite. Lethal said he would be the next ROH Champion. Lethal slammed Beretta and went for the figure-four leglock. Beretta blocked and took over on offense. Beretta went for his own figure-four but Jarrett climbed up on the apron which made Beretta break the hold. Beretta missed a flying body tackle and crashed into the ropes. The two brawled on the floor while Taylor backed the rest of Lethal’s entourage up with a steel chair. Beretta speared Lethal on the floor and threw him back in the ring. Beretta hit Dutt which allowed Lethal to ram Beretta’s knee into the post. [C]

Beretta hit a high knee which knocked Lethal out of the ring. Beretta dove onto Lethal on the floor and was favoring the knee that had been damaged before the commercial. Beretta covered Lethal for a series of near falls before hitting two German suplexes. Beretta blocked the Lethal Injection and hit another German suplex. Lethal put Beretta in the figure four but Beretta got to the ropes. Letha went for the flying elbow but Beretta put his leg up. Lethal went for the figure four again but snagged in an inside cradle for a near fall. Beretta attempted to roll out of a back suplex attempt but came down on the bad knee. Lethal then kicked the back of the bad leg, hit the “Lethal Injection” and scored the win.

Jay Lethal defeated Trent Beretta in roughly 10:00.

Don’s Take: This was a solid match and I always enjoy a match that tells a logical story of the heel working on a body part, the babyface making a spirited comeback only to fall victim to the injured body part down the stretch. It’s clear they’re gearing up for Lethal to challenge Eddie Kingston for the ROH title which should be fun. Of the entire group, I feel like Lethal benefits the least from the other and is a proven commodity on his own.

An Ortiz promo aired. He said the reason he fought so hard for the “Proud and Powerful” tag team is because at one time, Mike Santana believed him when he didn’t believe in himself. And for ten years, Ortiz tried to repay that debt but finally realized that Santana wasn’t standing with him, he was just standing next to him. But with that, Santana gave Ortiz a new sense of purpose – to hurt Santana as he hurt him. Santana entered and asked Ortiz where he was while he was out for a year. Ortiz said Santana wasn’t talking to anyone. Santana suggested they meet in the ring and Ortiz promised to re-injure his knee…

3. Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura. Blue is still doing the bit where she doesn’t smile which is foreshadowing her heel turn and her likely allegiance to the House of Black with Julia Hart. The two exchanged chops to start. Sakura dumped Blue to the floor and splashed her into the ring steps. Sakura covered Blue for a near fall. Sakura put Blue in a “surfboard” and chopped her in the corner. Sakura charged at the corner and was met with a back elbow and a boot to the face. Blue hit a high knee and DDT for a near fall. Blue put Sakura in a full nelson but Sakura bit Blue’s hand to break the hold. Sakura hit a double underhook backbreaker for a two count. Sakura went for a death drop, but Blue countered with a superkick. Blue then hit her Code Blue finisher for the win…

Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura in about 4:00.

Don’s Take: This was a simple vehicle to tell the story of Blue turning to the dark side. This move has worked really well for Julia Hart in recent weeks and only time will tell if Blue will have the same success.

A video package aired recapping this past Tuesday’s edition of Dynamite…

Excalibur ran down the Collision lineup including Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Championship, Komander vs. Brian Cage, promos from Adam Copeland and new AEW Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, and Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack for the ROH World TV Championship…

Don’s Take: Collision will now air in its normal 7CT/8ET time slot. It had originally been advertised to start an hour earlier due to the MLB playoffs, but the series wrapped up.

Excalibur plugged the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal for next week’s Dynamite. He also noted once again Jay White meeting Penta El Zero Miedo, while noting that more matches will be announced during Collision. He announced Mistico vs. Rocky Romero for Mexico’s Pound-for-Pound Crown for next week’s Rampage…

Don’s Take: What’s the record for the number of titles featured by one company? Asking for a friend.

4. “Blackpool Combat Club” Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun (w/Prince Nana). Yuta and Kaun started off. The two exchanged a series of chain wrestling moves for the first several minutes before Yuta and Claudio performed a double team move on Kaun. Kaun took over on Yuta and threw him to the outside where he was hit by Liona. Liona tackled Yuta as we went to our final break. [C]

Kaun had Yuta in a chin lock. Yuta fought his way out, hit a German suplex and made the hot tag to Claudio. Claudio went after Liona with European uppercuts and clotheslines in the corner. Claudio knocked Liona down with a clothesline for a one count. Claudio went for the giant swing which Liona blocked. Kaun tagged in and rolled up Claudio for a two count. Eventually, Claudio caught Kaun in the giant swing and tagged in Yuta who went for the cover which was broken up by Liona. Prince Nana tried to enter the ring but was chased up the aisle by Claudio.

In the ring, Kaun hit a Pedigree on Yuta for a two count. Kaun and Liona attempted to double team Yuta who fought them both off. They eventually got the advantage and hit a double slam for a two count. Claudio returned and tossed Liona to the outside Yuta hit an Angle Slam on Loa followed by a top rope splash off of Claudio’s shoulders for the win.

“The Blackpool Combat Club” Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in about 12:00.