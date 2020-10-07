AEW Dynamite preview: Chris Jericho’s 30th Anniversary edition, dog collar match, and more

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho’s 30th Anniversary.

-Brodie Lee vs. Cody in a dog collar match for the TNT Championship

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico.

-Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs for the FTW Title.

-Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb.

Powell's POV: AEW Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.



