AEW Dynamite in Charleston (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, AEW Collision grade, Jesse Neal, Jax Dane, Juice Robinson, Angelo Poffo, Paul Bearer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum. The show features The Young Bucks showing behind the scenes footage from Wembley Stadium of the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping in Charleston. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite poll finished with B and F getting the same number of votes and finishing with 26 percent of the each. A finished third with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s late night AEW Collision. I gave the show a C- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Neal is 44.

-Jax Dane (Jackson Laymon) is 43.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) is 35.

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.