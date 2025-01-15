Malakai Black is reportedly expected to be a free agent soon

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Malakai Black’s run with AEW appears to be all but over. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that the company and Black have reached an agreement that will to become a free agent soon. Keller adds that there had been a dispute over the company wanting to extend his contract to include time he missed due to injury, but apparently that has been resolved. Read more on the story at PWTorch.com.

Powell’s POV: Keller’s story also includes details on how Black is perceived within WWE. Although nothing is official, it looks like we’ll have to get used to using the name Aleister Black again soon.