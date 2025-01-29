What's happening...

WWE Speed – Chris Sabin vs. Chad Gable for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

January 29, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Chad Gable in the second round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Gable won the match and will challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship on a special Saturday airing of the show. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday (and now Saturday) episodes that have the same start time.

