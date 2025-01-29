WWE Clash in Paris event announcement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the WWE Clash in Paris for Sunday, August 31 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena.

January 29, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Clash in Paris® will emanate from Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, 2025. This marks the first time a WWE Premium Live Event will be held in the French capital.

Paris La Défense Arena is the largest indoor venue in Europe and has hosted global artists including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen. In addition to Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, the Paris La Défense Arena will also host WWE Raw® which will be broadcast globally on Monday, September 1.

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now at https://www.wwe.com/wweparis-presale.

“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.”

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/paris.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.

Powell’s POV: Paris La Défense Arena has a listed capacity of 40,000 for concerts. The Raw that will be held the next night lands on Labor Day.