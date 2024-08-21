What's happening...

NXT No Mercy lineup: Five title matches set for the Labor Day weekend premium live event

August 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Sunday, September 1 in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

-Ethan Page vs. Joe Hendry for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Andre Chase and Ridge Holland vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Powell’s POV: Hendry won a Triple Threat, and Parker won a gauntlet match to earn their title shots. NXT No Mercy will stream live on Peacock in the United States. We will have a live review of No Mercy, as well as a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

