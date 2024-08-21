WWE Speed – Pete Dunne vs. Joaquine Wilde

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Pete Dunne vs. Joaquine Wilde in a semifinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Dunne won the match to advance to the finals. Austin Theory and Montez Ford fought to a time limit draw last week, giving Je’Von Evans a bye in the semifinals. As such, Dunne will face Evans in the finals on next week’s show, and the winner will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media, and championship matches typically stream on Fridays at the same time. The first women’s Speed tournament will start on September 4.