AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler
-Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage vs. Hook, Hangman Page, and Rob Van Dam in a six-man tag
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm in action
-Deonna Purrazzo in action
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center.
