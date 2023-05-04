AEW Dynamite rating for MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry, AEW All Access rating

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 776,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 863,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
-AEW All Access had 308,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo. The previous edition of AEW All Access had 299,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished eighth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, equal to last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The May 4, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 833,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Why does this company try so hard not to achieve mainstream success? They really don’t want a casual fan flipping channels to stay and watch any of this, do they?
Tony Khan is a bad TEW booker with a gigantic trust fund. He’s literally said he knew his booking was good when it was him as a teen booking a show he called Dynamite for 3 people on the DVDVR forums. His dad won’t step in because keeping Tony occupied with AEW means he isn’t screwing up the Jags or Fulham anymore.