AEW Dynamite rating for MJF and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin and Jack Perry, AEW All Access rating

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 776,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 863,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

-AEW All Access had 308,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo. The previous edition of AEW All Access had 299,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished eighth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, equal to last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The May 4, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 833,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.