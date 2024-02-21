WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for The Rock and Roman Reigns appearances

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.555 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.578 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.75 rating. The ratings are delayed this week due to President’s Day. The Raw ratings should be available on Wednesday afternoon, the NXT ratings should be out on Thursday morning, and then things should return to normal with the AEW Dynamite ratings on Thursday afternoon. One year earlier, the February 17, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.383 million viewers and a 0.58 rating for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.