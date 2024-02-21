AEW’s Jim Ross recovering from a broken hip

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross announced that he is recovering from a broken hip. Ross took to social media on Tuesday and stated that it was his first full day on Jacksonville Beach after staying in a rehab facility. He added that he is improving daily, using a cane for now, and is excited about his future in AEW.

Powell’s POV: Ross has had a really tough go of it lately and one can only hope that things are now looking up for the iconic broadcaster, who is my personal favorite play-by-play voice. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.