AEW’s Jim Ross recovering from a broken hip

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross announced that he is recovering from a broken hip. Ross took to social media on Tuesday and stated that it was his first full day on Jacksonville Beach after staying in a rehab facility. He added that he is improving daily, using a cane for now, and is excited about his future in AEW.
Powell’s POV: Ross has had a really tough go of it lately and one can only hope that things are now looking up for the iconic broadcaster, who is my personal favorite play-by-play voice. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.
First full day on Jax Beach and out of the rehab facility!
Using a cane for now.
Improving daily.
Broken hip responding well.
Excited for my future with @AEW! 🤠🙏
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 20, 2024
Wishing “Good Ol'” JR the best!!!
Jason, JR’s contract was to expire February 14th. Does this mean that he struck up a deal to return?
Thanks
As I told a friend who asked recently, I wonder if they just added some time to his deal for the time he missed while dealing with his health issues. I’m usually not a big fan of that approach, but in this case it would let him recover and they could worry about the contract stuff later. But that’s just a guess. I don’t even know if his deal is structured in the same way that wrestler deals are. Either way, I’d be very surprised if Tony Khan didn’t find a way to take care of him during this time.