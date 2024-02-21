What's happening...

AEW’s Jim Ross recovering from a broken hip

February 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross announced that he is recovering from a broken hip. Ross took to social media on Tuesday and stated that it was his first full day on Jacksonville Beach after staying in a rehab facility. He added that he is improving daily, using a cane for now, and is excited about his future in AEW.

Powell’s POV: Ross has had a really tough go of it lately and one can only hope that things are now looking up for the iconic broadcaster, who is my personal favorite play-by-play voice. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. THEGREATESTTHREE February 21, 2024 @ 11:23 am

    Wishing “Good Ol'” JR the best!!!
    Jason, JR’s contract was to expire February 14th. Does this mean that he struck up a deal to return?
    Thanks

    Reply
    • Jason Powell February 21, 2024 @ 11:31 am

      As I told a friend who asked recently, I wonder if they just added some time to his deal for the time he missed while dealing with his health issues. I’m usually not a big fan of that approach, but in this case it would let him recover and they could worry about the contract stuff later. But that’s just a guess. I don’t even know if his deal is structured in the same way that wrestler deals are. Either way, I’d be very surprised if Tony Khan didn’t find a way to take care of him during this time.

      Reply

