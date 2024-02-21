WWE’s Shotzi suffered a torn ACL

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Shotzi suffered a torn ACL during her NXT Championship match that aired on Tuesday’s NXT television show. “I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about 9 months,” Shotzi wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven’t responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry.”

Powell’s POV: A tough break for Shotzi, who added that she will use the time off to help her return physically and mentally stronger. She addressed losing her father and her sister’s ongoing battle with cancer. Here’s wishing Shotzi and her sister all the best.