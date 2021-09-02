NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Teoman vs. Nathan Frazer in the Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament opening round match.

-Amale vs. Emilia McKenzie.

