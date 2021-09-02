NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Teoman vs. Nathan Frazer in the Heritage Cup No.1 Contender tournament opening round match.
-Amale vs. Emilia McKenzie.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
Be the first to comment