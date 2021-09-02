What's happening...

Tony Khan on CM Punk vs. Darby Allin at AEW All Out, Chris Jericho’s impact on the company

September 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Tony Khan
Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards
Interview available at Omny.fm

Tony Khan on Darby Allin vs. CM Punk at the All Out pay-per-view: “It’s gonna be the best business we’ve ever done on AEW—I can say with certainty.”

Khan on Chris Jericho: “[Jericho is] one of the people responsible for the launch of AEW. I don’t think we would have had a successful debut without Chris getting behind us. He’s the first-ever AEW Champion. He made the greatest history anybody can make.”

Other topics include the AEW All Out card with four championships being defended, a 21-woman Casino Battle Royal, CM Punk’s historic return to the ring against Darby Allin with Sting, Chris Jericho’s potentially career-ending match versus MJF, an epic bout between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, and the AEW in-ring debut of Paul Wight.

