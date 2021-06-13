06/13 Powell’s NXT Takeover In Your House audio review: Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Title, Bronson Reed and MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma for the NXT North American and NXT Tag Titles

What's happening...

Powell's NXT Takeover In Your House audio review: Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Title, Bronson Reed and MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma for the NXT North American and NXT Tag Titles

June 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews NXT Takeover In Your House featuring Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Title, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Title, Bronson Reed and MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma for the NXT North American and NXT Tag Titles, and more (35:43)…

Click here for the June 13 NXT Takeover: In Your House audio review. 

