NXT Level Up spoilers: Results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

August 4, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

-Myles Borne beat Trey Bearhill

-Gigi Dolin over Tatum Paxley

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.

