Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup: The card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday.

-Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows vs. Rich Swann, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin.

-Deonnza Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship.

-Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship.

-Havok and Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the finals of the tournament to determine the Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a Barbed Wire Massacre match.

-Tommy Dreamer Rhino, and Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Cody Deaner in an Old School Rules match.

-Ethan Page vs. Karate Man.

Powell’s POV: Hard To Kill is available for $39.99 via FITE TV, and is listed for a whopping $49.95 on DirecTV. Join me for live coverage on Saturday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.