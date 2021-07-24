MLW Battle Riot III match airs/streams tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW’s Battle Riot III match airs tonight on YouTube and will air on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. The winner of the 40-man Royal Rumble style match will earn a shot at the MLW Heavyweight Championship held by Jacob Fatu.

Powell’s POV: The beIN Sports website lists the match as airing within the hour, while the YouTube version clocks in at just over 85 minutes. The match was taped on July 10 in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. My full review of the show will be available tonight at 10:30CT/11:30ET.