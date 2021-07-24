07/24 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Tom Lawlor vs. Satoshi Kojima for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and The Good Brothers vs. Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita, and Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson in Tag Team Turbulence tournament semifinal matches 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Tom Lawlor vs. Satoshi Kojima for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and The Good Brothers vs. Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita, and Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson in Tag Team Turbulence tournament semifinal matches (10:52)…

Click here to stream or download the July 24 NJPW Strong audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.