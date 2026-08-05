Drew McIntyre filming update provided by actor Russell Crowe

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Actor Russell Crowe posted a photo on Instagram of him posing with WWE star Drew McIntyre. “In the gym with Drew McIntyre,” the actor wrote. “Good lad. Salt of the earth. Just finishing up the shoot on The Last Druid. We have been shooting in Spain since May.” Check out the photo and full post below or via Crowe’s Instagram.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre replied to the post by writing: “When the Gladiator met the Scottish Warrior. My General.” Crowe and McIntyre seem to have developed a nice bromance. They worked on The Highlander reboot, which led to McIntyre being cast in The Last Druid. If someone told you that McIntyre and Crowe were in similar shape, you might assume that McIntyre let himself go since he’s been away from WWE. Rather, Crowe is suddenly jacked, as the photo below shows. McIntyre’s last WWE match was on April 18 at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe)

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)