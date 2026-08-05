AEW Dynamite preview: Grand Slam Mexico

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship

-“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Hangman Page, Bandido, and Brody King for the AEW Trios Titles

-AEW Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor vs. Mercedes Moné and AEW Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross

-Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis in a Mexico City Street Fight with no one allowed at ringside

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat for the first entry in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London

-Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Jon Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia

-CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone vs. Kris Statlander in a non-title match

Mistico, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada, Kevin Knight, and Hechicero

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Mexico. The show is listed as running 2.5 hours (which means it will run three hours if the last episode is any indication). Jake Barnett is taking WWE Smackdown coverage this week, so join me for our weekly live review, as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).