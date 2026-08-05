TNA signs a new Knockout

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce the signing of Gabby Forza.

TNA Wrestling today confirmed that it has signed Gabby Forza, as first reported by Instinct Culture. Terms were not announced.

A powerful, multi-sport athlete, Gabby has been wrestling professionally for close to four years and has competed in France, Japan and Canada. She was trained by Brian Myers, Bear Bronson and Pat Buck.

GETTING TO KNOW GABBY FORZA:

She has dual citizenship: U.S. and Italy. “My mother was born in Rome and visits family there every year. My dream is to wrestle in Italy for my family,” she said. Is a lawn gnome aficionado and enthusiast. “I am a collector of gnomes with more than 500 gnomes in my house,” Gabby said. “I heard a quote when I was 13 that, if you love something to fill your life with it … I took that very literally.” Has wrestled in 15 states and is closing in on 300 career matches. Is the second-ever female to graduate from Create A Pro Wrestling Academy in Long Island, N.Y., after Kris Statlander. Her first pro wrestling show was a Create A Pro event in October 2019, featuring Aaron Rourke vs. Kris Statlander. “I had never seen an intergender match and loved it,” Gabby said. She joined Create A Pro as a student in October 2022 with the goal of having an intergender match one day. Married Bear Bronson on October 27, 2024, with a Halloween-themed wedding, which she “always dreamed of.” Mostly listens to ‘80s and ’90s metal, punk and rock music. “I collect vinyl (records) and unique band t-shirts.” Played women’s tackle football for 10 years. “I started playing football as a kid and fell in love with it,” Gabby said. “I was the only girl on my town football team at age 8 after being a cheerleader for my older brothers’ football team. (I) asked my parents if I could play football; I did not want to be on the sidelines cheering for the boys; I wanted to be out there hitting. I played defense and special teams for years and tried out for my middle school football team and made the team.” After that season, she did not tryout again until she was 18 – to play for the women’s tackle football team. In women’s tackle football, Gabby led the league in tackles at linebacker, became team captain of the New York Sharks, was a seven-time All-American linebacker in the WFA (Women’s Football Alliance) and IWFL (Independent Women’s Football League). She tried out in 2017 for Team USA and made the alternate roster. She continued playing football until her first year in wrestling. She was a two-time national champion linebacker. “My dad was the team owner when we won our 2023 national championship in Canton, Ohio – a week before wrestling her third-ever match. Is a powerlifter who has competed for the United States Powerlifting Association. She lifted a combined total of 1,008 pounds – a squat of 358 pounds, bench press of 203 pounds and 452 on deadlift. “In the gym, I’ve hit 215 pounds on the bench press, 455 on deadlift and 365 on squats.”

Gabby and the stars of TNA Wrestling head to Chicago for Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, at Credit Union 1 Arena on the campus of UIC.

Confirmed to appear at Lockdown: Jeff & Matt Hardy, TNA Wrestling World Champion Nic Nemeth, TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside, TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander, TNA International Champion Jason Hotch and many others, such as Moose, Ricky Sosa, Brian Myers, Bear Bronson, Eddie Edwards, Elayna Black, Indi Hartwell and more.

Powell’s POV: A nice addition to the Knockouts roster, which recently lost Mara Sade and Jody Threat. Forza’s gnome gimmick didn’t do much for me when she debuted on Impact last month and lost to Threat in a Knockouts TV Title tournament, but perhaps it will grow on me now that she’s a regular member of the roster.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time since 1997. He hosts the weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)