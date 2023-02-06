WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

-Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a four-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Strowman and Ricochet won a tournament to earn the shot at the tag team titles. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).