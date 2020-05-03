Kevin Owens injured, has opted to stay home from WWE tapings during the pandemic

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Kevin Owens stated in an interview with RDS.ca that he suffered an ankle injury during his WrestleMania 36 match with Seth Rollins. Owens speculated that he suffered a sprain or a slight fracture, and added that X-Rays will determine the severity of the injury.

Owens added that he is staying at home during the pandemic rather than work the WWE tapings. “It’s special that we were considered essential in the state of Florida, but maybe it’s a mentality where they think people need such distraction,” Owens said. “The great thing about WWE is that it doesn’t require us to be there if we don’t want to. This is also why in the last two weeks I have not been present, because I preferred to be at home with my family.” Read more at RDS.ca.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised its taken this long for Owens to get X-Rays, especially given that WrestleMania was taped before its air dates. Of course, the delay could be due to the pandemic. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. Meanwhile, it’s good to see that wrestlers who don’t want to work the tapings are able to stay home.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

