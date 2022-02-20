WWE star Bobby Lashley reportedly sidelined by a shoulder injury

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was unable to work in Saturday’s Elimination Chamber match due to an injury. Kazeem Famuyide stated on The Ringer Podcast that Lashley suffered a shoulder injury during his Royal Rumble match with Brock Lesnar. The injury is severe enough that it may require surgery.

Powell’s POV: If surgery is needed, then obviously Lashley will miss WrestleMania. There’s been some grumbling about the way WWE advertised Lashley for the Elimination Chamber match even though they knew he was unable to wrestle. To each their own, but I actually like the story that was told in that they took him out of the match with a storyline concussion caused by Austin Theory being powerbombed into Lashley’s pod. It allowed Lashley to appear on the show while also protecting his character because he has a big out for losing.