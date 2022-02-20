2/19 Impact Wrestling No Surrender results: Moose vs. W Morrissey for the Impact World Championship, Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship, Honor No More vs. Team Impact, Jay White vs. Eric Young, Jonah vs. Black Taurus

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling No Surrender

Streamed February 19, 2022 on Impact Plus

New Orleans, Louisiana at Alario Center

-Trey Miguel beat John Skyler in a pre-show match.

-Havok beat Tenille Dashwood in a pre-show match.

1. Jake Something beat Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Mike Bailey in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

2. Jonah defeated Black Taurus.

3. Jay White pinned Eric Young.

4. Deonna Purrazzo’s beat Miranda Alize in an open challenge to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship.

5. Matt Cardona beat Jordynne Grace by DQ to retain the Digital Media Championship.

6. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson beat “Guerrillas of Destiny” Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to retain the Impact Tag Titles. Jay White turned on GOD to set up the pin.

7. Mickie James defeated Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship.

8. Moose defeated W Morrissey to retain the Impact World Championship.

9. “Honor No More” Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, Vincent, and PCO beat “Team Impact” Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Steve Maclin, Chris Sabin, and Rhino. Eddie Edwards as laid out earlier in the night and was replaced by Mack in this match. Edwards showed up during the match and attacked Team Impact with a kendo stick, which led to Honor No More winning the match.