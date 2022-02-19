What's happening...

02/19 WWE Elimination Chamber audio review: Two Elimination Chamber matches, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

February 19, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 pay-per-view: Two Elimination Chamber matches, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, and more (58:09)…

Click here for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 audio review.

