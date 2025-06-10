NXT TV results (6/10): Moore’s review of Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship, Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for the NXT North American Title, Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 10, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

They were showing separate shots of the wrestlers arriving at the arena, but during Oba Femi’s shot, he was beat down and chokeslammed on the windshield of a car…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy for the NXT North American Championship. Page dominated the early collar and elbow into a side headlock takedown. Page dropped Legacy with a shoulder tackle. Legacy came back with a huracanrana, but Page sidestepped a dropkick and put Legacy back in a Kesa Gatame. Legacy got to a vertical base to escape the hold. Legacy gave Page a basement and side dropkick to dump Page to ringside.[c]

Back from break, Page caught Legacy with a Yakuza Kick. The crowd started chanting “E-g-o is A-s-s”. Legacy came back with a Missile Dropkick. Legacy rallied with running right hands, strikes, and a German Suplex. Legacy caught Page with a Gamengiri for a two count. Page caught Legacy with a High Roundhouse. Legacy came back with a Moonsault into a Sidewalk Slam for a good nearfall. Page met Sean on the top rope and gave him a backbreaker on the top buckle.

Legacy escaped a Ego’s Edge attempt and sent Page into the ringpost. Legacy hit Page with a Flip Dive. Page sidestepped a Slingshot 450. Page hit Legacy with a Twisted Grin (Twist of Fate) for the victory.

All Ego Ethan Page defeated Sean Legacy via pinfall in 10:23 to retain the NXT North American championship.

Ricky Saints beat up Page after the match and brawled with him to the back…

Jacy Jayne (w/Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx) was chatting with GM Ava about not getting a heads up on the unnamed Mariah May signing. Lainey Reid showed up to get in Jacy’s face. Jacy gave her a few slaps and walked away. Jacy asked Ava for a match with the title on the line against that “little bitch”. Ava granted Jacy the match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good match with the Evolve wrestler looking good in defeat. Would be good to get a little bit more characterization from these Evolve wrestlers, but this was fine as an athletic showcase for someone WWE is high on. I like Ethan Page plucking out clean wins as a heel. Being a heel because of his ego. He’s someone I’m surprised is still at the NXT level given how talented, versatile, and experienced he is.

The show cut to a Sol Ruca and Zaria Tik Tok video where they were acting like best buddies. Behind them was Lash Legend trash talking Wren Sinclair and Karmen Petrovic. Kelani Jordan joined in on the bickering…

The show cut to Shawn Spears with Niko Vance and Izzi Dame. Spears asked Dame why she attacked Brooks Jensen. Izzi noted that Jensen wasn’t paying attention and had darting eyes during their planning sessions. Izzi said Jensen also cost the Culling a shot at the tag team titles. Spears and Vance thanked Izzi for seeing something they didn’t. Spears asked Izzi if she sees something else? Izzi said she has her eyes on “something”…

Dame, Vance, and Spears made their entrance. Vic Joseph wondered if Izzi is the new leader of The Culling. Their opponents were Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Psycho Clown and Octagon Jr were on the crowd as Graves hyped AAA’s Triplemania Regia show for this weekend…

2. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (w/Izzi Dame). Spears pressured Inamura to the corner, but Inamura no sold the chops and then gave Spears rapid chops in the corner. Briggs tagged in and gave Spears an assisted slam. Briggs gave Spears a slingshot backbreaker. Spears hit Briggs with a Superkick. Briggs came back with a crossbody. Briggs hit Spears with his signature baseball slide into a right hook.

Dame grabbed a steel chair. Vance ran through Briggs when he was distracted by Izzi. Vance worked on Briggs with grounded strikes. Vance hit Briggs with a Pounce. Spears tagged in and mocked Inamura’s sumo pose. Briggs stumbled and tagged in Inamura. Inamura dumped Vance to ringside and took down Spears with a right hand. Inamura hit Spears with Sumo Palms and a Stinger Splash.

Vance tagged in. Briggs tagged in. Briggs took down Vance with a Big Boot and standing splash. Briggs was bleeding from the forehead. Inamura took down Spears at ringside. Vance crotched Briggs and hit him with a Dominator for the victory.

Niko Vance and Shawn Spears defeated Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura via pinfall in 5:09.

Vic hyped the unnamed Mariah May appearing after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not really sure where anything is really going here. Briggs and Inamura lose handily in their first match back together (Maybe they are moving towards Inamura being singles, which they teased a few weeks ago). Not sure why they rushed and got rid of Brooks Jensen out of The Culling unceremoniously. They are also teasing Izzi Dame being more of a leader of the group. Everything here is a bit contrived and doesn’t seem very interesting at that.

Ava was berating Ricky Saints backstage. Saints responded with a cough and had tape on his throat. Ava ordered Saints to go back home and return when he’s medically cleared…

Sarah Schreiber was outside of the medic room. She said that the Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy match is still on, but in jeopardy after Troy’s attack earlier. The camera panned to Andre Chase yelling at Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors about having to do things his way. He told them to show up on time, follow rules, and follow directions. Dixon and Connors agreed. Chase said if that’s the case, it’s time to go back to class…

The commentators checked in. Vic sent the show to a Mariah May video package.

Mariah was in a bubble bath. The video package was grainy and styled like a 1970s tv show. The narrator kept calling May “The Glamour”. May introduced her new name as “Blake Monroe”…

Lash Legend made her entrance to non-Noam Dar entrance music…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not a bad name change. This one will probably be easier to get used to compared to Ricky Saints due to her being on the scene less. Good little video package. I wonder if similar to how Toni Storm is reaching back to the 1920s with her actress character, if Monroe is going to do a similar gimmick of a starlet from the 1970s? We’ll see, but I’m looking forward to see what they have in store for “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in NXT.

No Quarter Catch Crew (now without Myles Borne) made their entrance. Wren sent Tavion and Dempsey to the back, saying that she’s got this. Kelani Jordan joined the commentary table…

3. Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair. Wren was quick out of the gate. Wren tripped Lash and worked on her with a modified Rings of Saturn with some leg movement. Lash got to her feet and hit Wren with a Pump Kick. Lash beat down Wren while also jawing with Jordan. Lash hit Wren with a standing Splash for a two count. Lash put Wren in a Bear Hug. Wren rallied back with chops and a huracanrana.

Wren hit Lash with a DDT. Wren rolled to ringside to avoid a pin. Lash blocked a Huracanrana. Wren gave Lash a Enzuigiri. Lash caught Wren out of the air and sorta botched her finisher into a side slam for the victory.

Lash Legend defeated Wren Sinclair via pinfall in 4:04.

A Lainey Reid introduction vignette aired. She called herself the “southern sensation”. She talked about her rodeo and track background. She said she saw her opportunity then and sees opportunity now. She said she sees Jacy Jayne as the most beatable champion in WWE and she’ll take that title from Jayne…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I felt bad for Lash at the end of that match because she’s been hitting that move clean in her recent appearances. I think what made it hard here was her trying to do it off of catching Wren out of the air. If anything, this might be a good teachable moment to tell Lash to maybe adopt a secondary and simpler finisher, which is easy to do when you are a powerhouse wrestler. Botch aside, Lash is someone I’m really high on given her size, look, and talking ability. Things were rough when they rushed her on TV with no experience in the 2.0 days, but I think she’s really developing into someone with a high ceiling given her natural positives.