MLW Pulp Fusion video with Mance Warner, the Von Erichs, Alex Hammerstone, Selina de la Renta, Calvin Tankman, Konnan, Jordan Oliver, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The official preview lists the following: What happened when Ol Mancer rumbled with Ted the Bear? Find out! The World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich have a special message for the #VENation. Hammerstone readies for the first annual Hammerstone Bodybuilding Invitational while his Dynastic bro Richard Holliday makes his Fourth of July plans. Konnan drops another bomb about Salina de la Renta… and the Empresaria is not happy about it. World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed is inspired by a fellow Louisville GOAT. Dominic Garrini shares some big news with the captain of Team Filthy, Tom Lawlor. Newly signed Calvin Tankman talks about his goals in Major League Wrestling. Jordan Oliver moves into a different division?



