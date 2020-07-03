NJPW Lion’s Break Collision series premiere tonight on New Japan World

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break Collision series.

-Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin.

-Jeff Cobb and Rocky Romero vs. TJP and Karl Fredericks.

Powell’s POV: The series premieres tonight on the New Japan World streaming service at 9CT/10ET and is listed as running on Friday nights throughout the month of July. The singles match has a 10-minute time limit, while the tag match has a 20-minute time limit.



