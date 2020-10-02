10/02 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Title, Jey Uso vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns teases the highest stakes for a match in WWE history, Alexa Bliss on The Kevin Owens Show

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship, Jey Uso vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns teases the highest stakes for a match in WWE history, Alexa Bliss on The KO Show, and more (23:27)…

Click here for the October 2 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

