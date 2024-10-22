What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

October 22, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a Triple Threat for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Dominik Mysterio faces a former world champion

Powell’s POV: My best guess is that Dom will face Damian Priest, who appeared in a backstage segment during last night’s show. Raw will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.