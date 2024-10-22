WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The card for the Saudi Arabia premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Rollins vs. Reed match on Monday’s Raw. The world championships will not be on the line in the men’s or women’s match. Rather, WWE created new Crown Jewel Championship title belts that the world champions will fight for annually at Crown Jewel. Join me for my live review a week from Saturday starting with either a Kickoff show match or the start of the main card at it streams on Peacock at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).