AEW Dynamite in Richmond, WWE Evolve, WWE in Lisbon (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Jade Cargill, The Blade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Richmond, Virginia, at Siegel Center. The show features MJF vs. Rush for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs. The show includes Wendy Choo vs. Sloane Jacobs for the Evolve Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena tonight. No lineup is listed on the venue’s website. The recent show lineups have included Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship, Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre in a street fight, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title, along with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, U.S. Champion Trick Williams, Charlotte Flair, and Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton also being advertised.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s event in Lisbon and all of the WWE European tour events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite a B- grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade (Will Pruett didn’t list a grade in during his weekly audio review).

Birthdays and Notables

-The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) is 46. He has also worked as Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.

-Jade Cargill is 34.