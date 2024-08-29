AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush in a four-way

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.