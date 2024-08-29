What's happening...

ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

August 29, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Aleah James in a Proving Ground match

-Sidney Akeem vs. Johnny TV

-Rachael Ellering vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Jacoby Watts vs. Evil Uno

-Leila Grey vs. Promise Braxton

-Josh Woods in action

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.