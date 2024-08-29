ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Aleah James in a Proving Ground match

-Sidney Akeem vs. Johnny TV

-Rachael Ellering vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Jacoby Watts vs. Evil Uno

-Leila Grey vs. Promise Braxton

-Josh Woods in action

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).