ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Aleah James in a Proving Ground match
-Sidney Akeem vs. Johnny TV
-Rachael Ellering vs. Mina Shirakawa
-Jacoby Watts vs. Evil Uno
-Leila Grey vs. Promise Braxton
-Josh Woods in action
-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti in action
Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
