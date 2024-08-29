TNA Impact preview: Two title matches on tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann for the X Division Title
-Jordynne Grace vs. Ash by Elegance in a Match By Elegance for the Knockouts Title
-TNA Champion Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander face-off before their TNA Title match at Emergence
-Hammerstone vs. Eric Young
-Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana
-Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
-TNA Tag Team Champions Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Cody Deaner and Jake Something in a non-title match
Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
