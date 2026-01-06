NXT TV results (1/6): Moore’s review of New Year’s Evil with Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater for the NXT Championship, Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “New Year’s Evil”

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live January 6, 2026, on The CW Network

[Hour One] An intro teaser aired for the New Years Evil themed show…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Vic and Booker checked in from the Crow’s Nest balcony where Vic hyped up the crowd. Arrival shots were shown of Fatal Influence, Kendal Grey, Oba Femi, and Leon Slater were shown…

Thea Hail was making her entrance, but she was attacked halfway down the ramp by Blake Monroe and then tossed into the steel steps. Monroe hit Hail with a few chair shots and then tossed her through the barricade. Vic and Booker wondered if we were going to get the advertised match?

Suddenly Ricky Saints made his entrance and walked past the medics dealing with the Monroe and Hail situation. Saints said he assumes the Women’s NA title match will be put on pause. He said he wants to give the fans a gift by starting 2026 with Ricky Saints. Saints said last year he really really needed NXT, but now NXT needs Ricky. Ricky talked about people like Je’von Evans and Trick Williams picked Free Agency because they can’t compete where they can’t compare.

Ricky said he agrees because there is only room for one star in NXT, Ricky Saints. Saints said the sad truth is he isn’t going anywhere. Ricky said if you come at him, weather you’re from the locker room or indies, you’ll be sent back to where you come from, just because you’re not absolute. Ricky said he understands how it goes between natural born stars and rising stars. Ricky said if Leon Slater wins, he’ll handle Leon in due time; but Oba and Ricky have unfinished business.

Ricky said he slipped last year, but didn’t fall. He said NXT and the NXT Championship will be in his hands and that will be absolute…

GM Ava found Robert Stone and told him to find out where Blake Monroe is and to bring her to her. GM then took a random headset and told production to play the Izzi vs. Tatum video package because they have to reschedule things…

John’s Thoughts: Random bait-and-switch. I wonder if the bait and switch was due to a impromptu potential callup of Blake Monroe, so she doesn’t have to eat a loss out the door? Maybe? Weird they couldn’t do something a little more interesting given they had three weeks off. Productive mission statement promo for Ricky Saints who has looked really comfortable on the mic ever since he turned heel.

GM Ava was pacing backstage and ran into Blake Monroe to berate her. Monroe said Ava asked for the Glamor and she got it. Monroe dared Ava to fine her and give her her title match. Ava said Monroe won’t be near the title and that she’s banned from the building instead…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame. Vic pointed out there was no Niko and Spears with Izzi. Izzi started the match with Snake Eyes and right hands to Tatum. Tatum came back with right forearms of her own. Izzi tackled Tatum into the corner. Tatum stretched Izzi’s leg half crab style across the top rope. Tatum put Izzi in a Deathlock and gave Izzi elbows. Tatum hit Izzi with an Enzuigiri and then an draping Liger Kick on the apron.

Izzi blocked a step up enzuigiri and then forearmed her off the apron.[c]

Back from break, Izzi gave Tatum a backbreaker. Izzi then followed up with a Catapult Backbreaker for a nearfall. Izzi then put Tatum in a Boston Crab. Tatum turned the tide with a top rope step up Enzuigiri to Izzi. Tatum slapped Izzi on the top rope. Tatum hit Izzi with a Super Spanish Fly. Tatum and Izzi traded face slaps. Tatum rallied with shoves, a kick, and German Suplex.

Izzi ran through Tatum with a Yakuza Kick. Izzi yanked Tatum into the middle rope and hit her with a Gutwrench Sitdown for a good nearfall. Tatum blocked a Cemetary Drive and hit her with a clothesline. Izzi hit Tatum with a Inverted Vertical Suplex. Izzi dumped Tatum to ringside and tackled her into the steel steps.

Tatum escaped a back suplex and hit Izzi with a modified Pele Kick. Tatum hit Izzi with a 450 but didn’t get all of it. Tatum hit Izzi with the Cemetary Drive for the victory.

Tatum Paxley defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 11:40.

A vignette aired for the “French Luchador” Elio Lefleur…

Fatal Influence was shown warming up backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: WWE really has a roster of international luchadores. We got Americano (played by a German), Rayo/Bravo from the UK, now we got a French one! Bring back El Generico! He was a Syrian French Canadian right? Anyways, while the feud has been a dud between Izzi and Tatum about dolls and chainsaws, that match was actually really well worked by both women and one to go out of your way to see. Tatum always stands out in a good way in bigger matches. This might have been one of Izzi’s best matches in WWE so far so good to her for stepping up.

Jordynne Grace was checking up on Thea Hail backstage. Ava showed up and said she was delaying the title match until she’s healed. Hail asked to drag Blake back! Ava said Blake was banned from the building. Hail then begged for the open challenges be brought back. Ava protested, but agreed after Grace asked Ava to allow Hail to get what she wants…

Entrances for the women’s title match took place…

2. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne (w/Lainey Reid, Fallon Henley) vs. WWE Evolve Kendal Grey (w/Wren Sinclair) for the NXT Women’s Championship. Grey dominated the match early on with her amateur chain wrestling. Jayne used her agility to dodge Grey’s strikes and got dropkicked to ringside. Grey hit Jayne wiht a awesome Top Rope Triangle Moonsault. Grey put Jayne in a Juji Gatame. Jayne deadlifted Grey and slammed her into the barricade. Jayne hit Grey with a Cannonball heading into break.[c]

During the break, Jayne was dominating with methodical offense. Grey hit Jayne with a springboard crossbody and running crossbody to give her a moment of respite. Jayne and Grey traded boo-yay strikes. Jayne got the upper hand with an Enzuigiri. Grey choked Jayne and gave her a headbutt after Jacy mugged a bit. Grey hit Jacy with a Snap German. Grey pulled down the straps.

Grey hit Jayne with a slingshot stomp. Grey hit Jayne with a Springboard DDT for a two count. Jayne tripped Grey off the top rope and hit her with a Tower of London for a nearfall. Grey dodged a Cannonball and gave Jayne a few German Suplexes. Jayne surprised Grey with a running Knee for a good nearfall. Grey caught Jayne with a step up Superplex. Grey and Jayne traded rapid pins.

Grey put Jayne into a Juji Gatame. Reid dragged Grey to ringside and punched her out. This was after a Henley distraction. Wren knocked Henley off the apron. Grey the put Jayne back in the Cross Armbreaker. Jayne escaped with a pin attempt. Grey went for a Shades of Grey Paydirt, but Henley held Jayne’s tights to cause Grey to slip. Jayne hit Grey with the Rolling Encore for the victory.

Jacy Jayne defeated Fallon Henley via pinfall in 12:34 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Vic hyped Thea Hail’s open challenge for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An awesome match until the cheap distraction finish. I get it, they probably want the title change at the next NXT PLE. Hopefully they figure out something to justify stretching out the feud on TV other than them wanting to do it on a bigger stage as a dragged out feud can lessen the title win.

[Hour Two] Oba Femi was warming up backstage…

Ethan Page was gloating in front of Ava about winning 12 title matches in 2025. Ava brought up wrestlers like Dom Mysterio and Oba Femi also having that number. Page then called in the Vanity Project to meet up with Ava. Jackson Drake said they need to talk about 2026…

Vic Joseph hyped Jackson Drake vs. Sean Legacy for the Evolve Championship for the next Evolve Tubi show…

NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail was slowly limping to the ring during her entrance. Hail got on her knees with a mic selling the injury. She said she’s devastated because nobody wanted the match against Blake more than her, especially after how controversial her win was.

Hail said she needs to prove that she deserves to be champion, that’s why she’s opening the open challenges. The women’s roster were trying to get to the ring. Most were scared off by Tatum Paxley and her chainsaw. Izzi Dame came from behind to accept the challenge…

John’s Thoughts: I know we’re getting the Oba vs. Slater match later (so that men’s match is guaranteed), but as has happened many times in NXT and WWE, a lot of these shows are dominated with women’s matches and segments. A result of their deep deep women’s division and a good problem for WWE to have.

3. Thea Hail vs. Izzi Dame (w/Shawn Spears, Niko Vance) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Izzi hit Hail with a suplex for a nearfall. Hail was sporting pink Kinseio Tape. Izzi hit Hail with a Power Slam for a nearfall.[c]

Izzi was focusing her offense on Hail’s Kinseio Tape covered guts. Hail got a window of opportunity after a DDT. Hail rallied with running strikes and a Sunset Flip for a two count. Hail hit Izzi with a Liger Kick. Izzi blocked the Springboard Senton and hit her with a Yakuza Kick for a nearfall. Izzi slammed Hail into the corner to escape a Kimura. Hail hit Izzi with an Exploder.

Izzi blocked a Suicide Dive and choke slammed her on top of the table, which didn’t break. Spears yelled at Hail to get out of the ring because Izzi almost won via countout, thus no title change. Izzi and Hail brawled to the top rope. Izzi broke out of the Kimura by hitting Hail with a Super Sky High for the victory.

Izzi Dame defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 10:01 to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

John’s Thoughts: While I do have some apprehensiveness about this, I do like this if Izzi Dame can grow from getting the title. What I’m afraid is they go back to Izzi vs. Tatum with Tatum bringing out the chainsaw again, and we get back to the campy dolls and chainsaws of the last month. I actually would have used this match to put the title on an Evolve or TNA wrestler to be a little more buzzworthy. They did lay it on thick with Hail working the injury angle, but the longer match did make a little bit more sense as Izzi also worked a match right before.

Lola Vice was watching the match in the back and didn’t like the result. Vanity Project slowed up to flirt with Lola Vice. They retreated when Hank and Tank pulled up. Lola talked about how she whooped Izzi’s ass a few weeks ago, but has to take care of Kelani Jordan. Kelani Jordan then showed up and threw a shoe at Vice. NXT roster members ran out to separate both women…

Joe Hendry met up with Ava and asked to get his hands on “The leader of DarkState” Dion Lennox in a no-DQ match. Ava said that won’t make sense beacuse it’ll be 4 vs. 1 if it’s no-DQ. Hendry asked if he could have the match if he can find 3 more badasses to even the odds. Ava agreed…[c]