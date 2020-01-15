CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS

Dot Net Awards 2019: Vote for the Best Male Wrestler Kazuchika Okada Seth Rollins Kofi Kingston Kota Ibushi Adam Cole Kenny Omega Chris Jericho Cody Daniel Bryan Will Ospreay Jay White Nick Aldis Matt Riddle Zack Sabre Jr. Keith Lee Hiroshi Tanahashi Johnny Gargano Pete Dunne Walter Tyler Bate Roderick Strong Jon Moxley Sami Callihan Jacob Fatu AJ Styles Rey Mysterio Brock Lesnar Drew McIntyre Tetsuya Naito Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more...

