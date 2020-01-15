AEW and TNT television deal financial breakdown

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Warner Media will pay All Elite Wrestling $175 million over the four-year deal that will run through 2023, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The story also states that Warner Media will have the option that could keep AEW Dynamite on the TNT network in 2024 at a significantly increased price.

Powell’s POV: AEW will make $43,750,000 per year from Warner Media based on those figures. The previous deal is believed to have covered AEW’s production expenses and given the company a share of the ad sales. It’s unclear which side will handle the production expenses under the new agreement. AEW will also produce an extra hour of weekly television for Warner Media. Obviously, there’s plenty to celebrate for AEW today, as this deal provides the young company with longterm stability.



