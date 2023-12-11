WWE and MLW reach lawsuit settlement

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and MLW submitted a notice of settlement related to the lawsuit that MLW brought against WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com adds that there is a January 24 hearing scheduled to discuss the settlement, but the hearing will be cancelled if the settlement terms are reached before January 18.

Powell’s POV: Obviously, terms of the settlement have not been disclosed and neither side has commented publicly on the matter. While the details of the settlement may leak someday, I’ll be surprised if either side offers much of substance, as these types of settlements often forbid both sides from publicly disclosing any specific details.