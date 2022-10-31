How to play Wheel of Fortune alongside WWE wrestlers

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE forwarded the following press release regarding the Wheel of Fortune television show.

Culver City, CA (October 31, 2022) – For the first time ever, Wheel of Fortune (WOF) is partnering with the WWE on a week of shows and looking for WWE superfans to spin the Wheel and solve puzzles alongside some of their favorite WWE Superstars.

To be considered for an audition, fans who love WWE & WOF will want to visit www.wheeloffortune.com to register and upload a video letting producers know why they are the WWE’s biggest fan, why they should be a contestant during this electrifying week of shows, and which WWE Superstar they would want to play with.

The episodes will tape in early 2023 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA and will air as part of the iconic game show’s milestone 40th season.

Powell’s POV: Best of luck. Here’s hoping that the Wheel of Fortune experience works out better for you than it did for Randy Marsh.