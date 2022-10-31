AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora
-Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin
-Diamante vs. Madison Rayne
-Danhausen vs. QT Marshall
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus
-Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins
-Anthony Young, Victor Andrews, and Patton vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor
-Athena vs. Janai Kai
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
