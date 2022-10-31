What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

October 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora

-Brandon Cutler vs. Dante Martin

-Diamante vs. Madison Rayne

-Danhausen vs. QT Marshall

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus

-Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins

-Anthony Young, Victor Andrews, and Patton vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-Athena vs. Janai Kai

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

