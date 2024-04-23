NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s Spring Breakin’ Night One

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship
-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport in a no disqualification match
-“No Quarter Catch Crew” Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Luca Crusifino
-Lola Vice and Natalya contract signing for the NXT Underground match
