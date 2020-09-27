09/27 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Fred Yehi vs. Silas Young, and Josh Woods vs. Kenny King in ROH Pure Title Tournament first round matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Fred Yehi vs. Silas Young, and Josh Woods vs. Kenny King in first round ROH Pure Title Tournament matches (16:17)…

Click here for the September 27 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



